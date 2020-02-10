Brazilian Ronaldo Names 5 Footballers He Enjoys Watching, Cristiano Ronaldo Not On List

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has excluded Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in his list of players whom he enjoyed watching on the field. The Portuguese international’s exclusion comes as a surprise for many as the Brazilian has heaped praise on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the past.

Lionel Messi tops Ronaldo Nazario's list

Con Juan Carlos, presidente de la Asociación de Veteranos del @realvalladolid, con quienes vamos a colaborar estrechamente, y Eusebio, otro histórico de la entidad! pic.twitter.com/z6g0y1SBSl — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) September 15, 2019

Ronaldo Nazario was asked about the five football stars whom he enjoyed seeing on the field. He topped his list with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, saying that Messi was the player he enjoyed seeing the most. He also asserted that Messi was a generational talent and such players are seen only once in 2-3 decades.

Kylian Mbappe is different from me: Ronaldo Nazario

Other players mentioned by Ronaldo Nazario included the likes of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, Brazilian compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. He stated that he loved watching these four players, irrespective of the teams they played for.

Kylian Mbappe is often compared with Ronaldo Nazario as he resembles the Brazilian legend. However, Ronaldo stated that he was not happy with the comparisons. He said that the duo played football in different generations under different conditions.

Ronaldo Nazario has praised Cristiano Ronaldo in the past

Un gran honor ser Alcaide del Museo del Vino de Peñafiel! Gracias al presidente de la Diputación de Valladolid, Jesús Julio Carnero! pic.twitter.com/PeP1rEQsWK — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 15, 2018

Ronaldo Nazario has been appreciative of Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. He had lauded the Juventus star’s desire to workout and maintain a great level of physical agility. He also stated that the most common aspect between the duo was their hunger to score goals despite playing in different positions.

Ronaldo Nazario boasts off a prolific career for Brazil and Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazario boasts off a prolific club career. He played for most of the top teams in the world. During his professional footballing career, he played for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan. He won many accolades including the Intercontinental Cup in 2002. He also won the LaLiga with Real Madrid which was his maiden Spanish League title. He scored a total of 352 goals in 518 games during his club career.

