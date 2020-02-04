Angel Di Maria Names His Pick Between Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG attacker Angel Di Maria is among the very few players to have played alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) and Lionel Messi (Argentina). Di Maria spent four seasons at Real Madrid where he played with Cristiano Ronaldo. He won the LaLiga in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014. An Argentina international, Di Maria has featured several times with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi since making his debut back in 2006.

Angel Di Maria: "It was a dream to have the possibility to play with Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi. They were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them. But Leo is the best of the four." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 31, 2020

Angel Di Maria settles the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Angel Di Maria has also played with several other superstars including Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Speaking to TyC Sports, Di Maria opened up on his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Angel Di Maria admitted that it was a dream to have the opportunity to play alongside the two superstars.

The 31-year-old named the aforementioned four players as the best. He also added his current teammate Neymar into the elite list. Di Maria expressed his admiration for each of the players, complimenting Cristiano Ronaldo's monster attitude and Neymar's flair. However, when asked to pick one, Angel Di Maria admitted that his Argentine teammate Lionel Messi is a step above the rest. Di Maria revealed that he thinks Lionel Messi is the best he has ever played with.

"With all the great players I have played with, it's hard to choose. But if I had to pick one, it would be Leo," said former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is enjoying yet another stellar campaign with PSG. PSG are comfortably on top in Ligue 1. Di Maria has already notched up seven goals and nine assists in the league while forming a potent partnership with fellow attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. PSG will face Nantes next in Ligue 1 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Here are the 1⃣9⃣ players in the squad for tomorrow's match with @FCNantes! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OulQjjJGbs — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 3, 2020

