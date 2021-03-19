Brazil Star Hulk Loses Up To 5 Kgs Every Game By Sweating, Oddly Needs Medical Attention

Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, known as Hulk, is well known for his muscle-packed physique returned to his native Brazil having spent the past few years in China. The striker signed for Atletico Mineiro after 15 years abroad, playing in Japan, Portugal, Russia and China before returning home. And while the 34-year-old is glad to be back in familiar surroundings, the Brazilian international is need of medical attention due to the uncommon Hulk sweat problem.

Hulk weight loss: Former Brazil international sweats profusely during games, loses up to 5 kg

In an interview with the Atletico Minerio’s physio Roberto Chiari, it was revealed that Hulk has to pay close attention and ensure he stays hydrated as he can shed the equivalent of five kilograms in just one football match. Chiari told TV Galo via Record that while Hulk sweats a lot, there is nothing to worry about the Hulk health condition as long as he pays attention to it. Speaking on the Hulk health condition, he said, "In fact, the athlete who sweats a lot uses the most efficient mechanism of dissipating body heat, which is through sweating. This sweat, when it evaporates, allows the athlete to lose body heat in a more efficient way. So, losing many pounds by dehydrating through sweating is not the problem. It just requires that we pay extra attention to hydration".

Chiari also revealed that the club pays special attention to the former Brazilian international, with the masseuse providing Hulk with water and isotonic to Hulk before any other player at the time of stoppages. He further revealed that while the former Shanghai SIPG player loses a lot of weight, it is not much and he comes back with the same weight he had before training the next day. Chiari attributed that to the efficiency of the club's masseuses and their encouragement for hydration during training and the game.

Hulk weight loss has had little bearings on his career so far

Hulk, who made 48 appearances for his country, made his return to domestic football in Mineiro’s 4-0 win over Uberlandia earlier this month. The former Brazil international in incredible style, showing his brute strength with a Hulk-like barge on Franco, which led to the Uberlandia midfielder crumple into a heap and skid across the pitch. The 34-year-old had offers on the line from several Premier League clubs, including Wolves and West Brom, but the striker chose to return home and play out the last few years of his career in his native lands of Brazil.

(Image Courtesy: Hulk Instagram)