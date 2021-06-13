Brazil Vs Venezuela Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Brazil will take on Venezuela in a group stage match of the Copa America 2021. The match is set to begin at 2:30 AM IST (6:00 PM local time, June 13 in Brazil) from the Estádio Nacional de Brasília (Mané Garrincha Stadium) on June 14, 2021. Here are the Brazil vs Venezuela live stream details, How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in India, Brazil vs Venezuela team news and the predictions for the contest.

FALTA POUCO 🔜



E estamos ansiosos para ver a bola rolar ⚽ nas sedes da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆! E você?



​#VibraOContinente



YA FALTA MENOS 🔜​



¡Y estamos ansiosos por ver rodar la pelota ⚽️ en las sedes de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 2021! ¿Y tú? ​



​#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/dBBsOAhOBm — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 10, 2021

Copa America 2021: Brazil vs Venezuela match preview

Opening up the proceedings at the 2021 Copa America, hosts Brazil will face off against Venezuela in their first match of the series. Hoping to get off to a winning start, the defending champions, Brazil will now have the pleasure of playing out the series at home, giving them even more of an edge over the other teams and making them the favourites once again. Amidst the uncertainty of the tournament, the players and fans will be happy to have gotten the legendary event off the ground at all.

With initial hosts Colombia pulling out due to ongoing political troubles and protests against President Ivan Duque and then secondary hosts Argentina calling it off due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Brazillian President Jair Bolsarano stepped in to save the 47-year old tournament from cancellation despite protests from his citizens. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but will now begin on June 13 (June 14 in India).

The competition will feature 10 teams, which are split into two groups of five. The top four sides will progress to the quarter-final stage. Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay while Group B consists of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

Brazil vs Venezuela team news

Both teams are expected to have full lineups for this game.

Copa America 2021 live stream: Brazil vs Venezuela live streaming details

For fans wondering How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in India, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television and Copa America 2021 live stream rights in India and the subcontinent. The Brazil vs Venezuela live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores and updates from the match can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams and the official handles of the tournament.

Brazil vs Venezuela prediction

According to our Brazil vs Venezuela Dream11 prediction, Brazil will outdo Venezuela to win this match 2-0.

Note: The Brazil vs Venezuela prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: cbf.com.br