Brazil's Adriano Dating TWO Ex-girlfriends At The Same Time While Living In Rented Hotel

Adriano might have retired from football, but the former Brazil international continues to be in the news. The former Inter Milan superstar was regarded as one of the finest players of the game before persistent off the field problems and an unhealthy lifestyle caught up with him. The 39-year-old finished sixth and seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings in 2004 and 2005 respectively, while scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances for his country, also winning the Copa America and Confederations Cup.

Adriano girlfriend: Former Inter Milan superstar caught in a secret love triangle

According to local media reports via The Sun, the Adriano girlfriend stories made headlines as he has attempted to secretly rekindle his relationship with two stunning ex-girlfriends at the same time. The former Inter Milan superstar was recently snapped with both women at the luxury hotel he is staying in, but neither partner is thought to have known about the other, making the Adriano hotel tryst unusual. Adriano currently resides at the presidential suite of a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro and has reportedly been spotted with model and medical student Victoria Moreira.

The former Brazil international has also been seen with his 23-year-old ex-fiancee Micaela Mesquita. The report states that the Adriano ex-girlfriend only visits when Victoria is back home in the municipality of Itaperuna, which is a five and a half hours away drive from his hotel. Mesquita and Adriano started dating in December 2019. They got engaged in June 2020 but broke up just a week later.

Similarly, the former Inter Milan superstar also dated Moreira back in 2015 and reportedly maintained an on-again-off-again relationship for years. Adriano is now living at the suite, as he hunts for a beach pad after selling his mansion for £1.2 million. According to A Tribuna, the Adriano hotel rent stands at £10,000 every month currently.

Adriano net worth and career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Brazil international has a net worth estimating to $10 million. Much of his net worth can be attributed to his 16-year career as a professional football for a host of clubs and his home country Brazil. Adriano achieved much of his success at Inter Milan, across two separate stints, as well as representing Parma, Roma, Flamengo, Sao Paulo and the now-defunct Miami United. He had a turbulent number of years both on and off the pitch and fell into heavy drinking following the death of his father while he was in Italy. With Inter, Adriano won four Serie A titles, along with Copa Italia titles.

