Brentford FC Celebrate Premier League Win Against Arsenal With Little Fan; Watch

Brentford players and supporters went on cloud nine after seeing their team top the Premier League table on Friday night, August 13. Emotions ran high in the stadium as Brentford FC secured their first top-flight win in an English football match in 74 years. Brentford FC cruised to victory over Arsenal, thanks to strikes by Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute. A particular moment that shows the manager Thomas Frank and players celebrate the win with a child has warmed a lot of hearts since the match. The video shows the moment when the players along with the team manager were taking a victory lap before running towards the child and adding to his excitement and liveliness. The video quickly got viral among football fans and Brentford even included him in a special video making him a mascot for a day.

Watch the video here:

Things you love to see: Fans back in the stadium. 🐝



🎥 Jen Harris pic.twitter.com/5iaxkR4Zj3 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 16, 2021

The child has been identified as Woody by the club. He is an eight-year-old non-verbal boy with Down syndrome. Woody’s family was contacted by the club to attend the game. Woody led the team out in his new jersey with “Woody 6” written on the back. His mother, Natalie O’Rourke described it as “the best day of his life”. O’Rourke said in the video posted by Brentford, that her son was turned away by a local football team when she tried to get him into the sport. Following this, a few of her friends suggested her to reach Brentford FC. She was trying to create an awareness about her son’s struggle all this while and her son has been rewarded in the best possible way.

Watch the video dedicated to Woody by the Brentford FC:

Our superstar became a global star on Friday night ... this is Woody's story#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KCajR51MCa — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 16, 2021

Since then, the mother-son duo has been to Brentford’s matches a number of times and have created a special bond with the team. The manager of the club, Thomas Frank sent a message in a video posted on Twitter. In the video posted by Football daily, Frank said, “Hi Woody, thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me, to us, to Brentford that you support us and cheer us on”. Brentford FC will face Forest Green Rovers FC in their next match on August 25.

See Frank's message

🐝 Thomas Frank has sent a message to Brentford fan Woody O'Rourke who he embraced after their win over Arsenal@BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/cP7rsZL5vO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 16, 2021

Image: Football_tweet - Twitter