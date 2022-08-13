Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the opening week against Brighton, Manchester United are all set to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to face Brentford in their next Premier League match. With most of their top-six rivals, excluding Liverpool, having opened their account with a win, the Red Devils will be desperately looking to grab all three points in this fixture to keep pace with the rest.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting fixture, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Brentford vs Manchester United live streaming details.

What time will Brentford vs Manchester United begin?

The Brentford vs Manchester United match will begin live at 10 p.m. IST on Saturday, August 13.

ℹ️ The boss has responded to reports about the future of our no.10. #MUFC || #BREMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.

Brentford vs Manchester United live streaming details

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Brentford vs Manchester United match via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

Where to watch Brentford vs Man United live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Brentford vs Manchester United match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will commence live at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, August 13.

How to watch Premier League live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Brentford vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 1.30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13.