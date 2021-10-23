Brighton Vs Manchester City Live Stream, Dream11 Predictions, Team News, Injuries, Timing

A high flying Brighton outfit are set to take on Premier League heavyweights Manchester City in their next match on Saturday. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 10:00 PM IST, live from the Amex Stadium.

Ahead of an enthralling clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League matches live in India, the Brighton v Manchester City live stream details, team news and our Dream11 predictions.

Brighton vs Manchester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League matches live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. Premier League games will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD. As for the Brighton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.

INSIDE CITY 🎥



Check out the behind the scenes action including Cole Palmer's first #UCL goal! 🙌



Watch the full episode here ⬇️



Download 👉 https://t.co/hquZ2SKLmB — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 23, 2021

Brighton vs Manchester City team news

Brighton are set to be without forward Danny Welbeck and centre-back due to their respective hamstring juries. Moreover, Steven Alzate is also set to miss the clash against Manchester City due to an ankle ligament injury. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side are set to be without Ferran Torres who picked up a foot injury while on international duty. Meanwhile, the availability of John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan remains uncertain.

Brighton predicted starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Adam Lallana, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma; Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne; Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

BHA vs MCI Dream11 predictions

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Lewis Dunk

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Adam Lallana

Forwards: Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling

Disclaimer: The above Brighton vs Manchester City team news, BHA vs MCI Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.