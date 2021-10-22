Bruno Fernandes A Doubt For Match Against Liverpool, Says Manchester United Boss Solskjaer

Manchester United pulled off an unlikely comeback against Atalanta after being down 2-0 at halftime to win in their Champions League group stage match. In what has been a tough few matches for the United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score the winner and spare the Norwegian manager's blushes. However, the news coming from the United camp ahead of their clash with Liverpool is that their other Portuguese star player Bruno Fernandes has picked up a knock and might not be available for the weekend match.

Ahead of the big, intense match against Liverpool, coach Solskjaer, speaking at a press conference, said "It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone (in training). Let's see Sunday."

He then explained that their game against Atalanta was a tough one and those kinds of games lead to various injuries because of the high intensity. Solskjaer then added that Bruno Fernandes is one of the players in doubt for the match against Liverpool on Sunday but he is going to give him time and decide on the day of the game itself.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises and, yeah, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt. But he's doing everything he can to be ready."

Tough matches ahead for Manchester United

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team and they will be hoping that all their players will be fit for the upcoming Premier League matches as they will face Liverpool on Sunday and followed by that they take on Tottenham Hotspurs on October 30, then Atalanta in the Champions League followed by a visit from their neighbours Manchester City on November 6, so the Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

(Image: AP)