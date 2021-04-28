Bruno Fernandes Aspires To Become Manchester United Coach After Hanging Up His Boots

Manchester United star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared his future plans with the Portuguese international revealing that he could pursue coaching as a future career option after hanging up his boots. The former Sporting CP star has also gone as far as to say that he hopes to manage Manchester United in the future.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best signing made by Manchester United in a long time as the attacking midfielder has completely changed the dynamic of the club. Since joining the Red Devils in January 2020, the Portuguese midfielder has established himself as a vital cog in the Manchester United setup and gone on to singlehandedly win matches for the Premier League outfit. He has had a solid impact on the team, scoring goals for fun and providing match-winning assists to his teammates in the last 18 months.

Bruno Fernandes stats in 2021 back the midfielder's performances as they reveal how he has scored over 24 goals while providing 14 assists in over 50 games this season. Still aged 26, the Portuguese international has a lot of time to continue playing and focus on his game. However, the midfielder has already started to think of long-term plans and went on to state how he will like to be in the Manchester United dugout one day.

Bruno Fernandes to manage Manchester United?

Speaking on United's official website, Bruno Fernandes was seen speaking about his ambitions. The Portuguese playmaker spoke about how he is currently trying to enjoy football and added by saying that he thinks of becoming a coach. The Man United star added that he does not know which team he would like to manage but shared how he would be happy if the 26-year-old is able to manage Manchester United.

ðŸ—£ Bruno has revealed a desire to move into coaching after his playing days come to an end...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2021

Adding how coaching Manchester United will be one of the biggest teams he could ever take charge of, the Portuguese midfielder ended the topic by asking the people who have watched the interview and to put some pressure to bring him to United as a coach if he becomes a manager in the future.

However, the Portuguese midfielder will now have his eyes set on winning trophies as a player with Manchester United as the Red Devils are currently on a hunt out for European glory. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League while finding being slotted second on the Premier League table. The Red Devils are set to host AS Roma in the first leg of the semi-final will be played at Old Trafford on April 29 with the Man United vs Roma time seeing the match kickoff at 12:30 AM (April 30) according to IST.