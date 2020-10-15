Bruno Fernandes Denies Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Row, Hits Out At Rumours Suggesting Fallout

Manchester United have already had a season to forget three games into their new Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have conceded 11 goals already, including six in their clash against Tottenham at home last time out. Reports suggest that pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to provide instant results, with many claiming that the squad including Bruno Fernandes have lost faith in the Man United coach.

Also Read: Arsene Wenger Reveals He REJECTED Robin Van Persie's Plea To Rejoin Arsenal From Man Utd

Bruno and Solskjaer row: Bruno Fernandes slams reports suggesting rift with Man United coach

Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes has now hit out at reports suggesting a rift between him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man United’s poor start to the season. Speaking to Sport TV after his national team’s win over Sweden in the Nations League, the 25-year-old admits that he was upset at being substituted at half-time during the defeat against Tottenham. speculation suggested that the former Sporting man had a row with the Man United coach in the dressing room, but Bruno Fernandes has cleared the air suggesting that Solskjaer only wanted to preserve his energy with the game effectively over.

Also Read: Man United news: When Liverpool Nearly Signed Ronaldo For £4 Million In 2003 Before Red Devils Swooped In

Bruno Fernandes on suggestion of a bust-up at United: "Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United. The atmosphere is good and the team is ready to give an answer in the next game." #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) October 15, 2020

Bruno and Solskjaer row: Portuguese star hits out at attempts to 'destabilise Man United atmosphere'

Bruno Fernandes said that while he was not satisfied by being called back at half-time, there was nothing that could harm the dressing room harmony which Solskjaer has created. The Portuguese international said that the media suggesting his arguments with Victor Lindelof, the first-team players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are all attempts to destabilize the atmosphere in the Old Trafford dressing room. The 25-year-old said that he spoke to the Man United coach at the end of the game and all is well between the two, and added that he is grateful to Solskjaer for his support and the tactics the suit his gameplay.

Also Read: Man United To Beef Up Van De Beek With Same Training Programs As Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

A source close to Bruno Fernandes says rumours of a disagreement with Solskjær after the Tottenham defeat are "absolutely not true, absolutely false". There is no problem between Bruno and Ole. Do not consider any negative rumours #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 14, 2020

Bruno Fernandes further fired a warning suggesting that the media should not use his name or the names of his colleagues' in a bid to disrupt the Man United culture. The Portuguese playmaker further added that the team is ready to bounce back from their Tottenham mauling when they face off against Newcastle this weekend. Manchester United are currently 16th in the Premier League standings and will hope to return to their robust form during the Premier League restart with games against Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Chelsea on the horizon.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Reject Project Big Picture, But Agree Bailout For League One And Two

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)