Man United To Beef Up Van De Beek With Same Training Programs As Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes

Premier League giants Manchester United have pinned their hopes on Donny van de Beek to play a key role in the club's quest for glory across competitions. Keeping that in view, the club has prepared a comprehensive plan to beef up Van de Beek to help him cope with the physicality in the Premier League. Interestingly, similar plans were implemented by Man United for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as well.

Man United expect Van de Beek to beef up

According to a report by The Sun, the Man United hierarchy has been impressed by Van de Beek's fitness. Indeed, the former Ajax midfielder proved his capability when he scored on his debut for the Red Devils. Still, the club expects the midfielder to add some muscle to help him cope with the physical gameplay in the Premier League.

Interestingly, Man United had used similar physical training programmes for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Van de Beek's training schedule will typically involve heavy weight training, besides resistance building activities such as pull-ups and chest presses. Van de Beek's teammate Jesse Lingard followed the same plan during the lockdown and succeeded in gaining 3 lb of muscles.

Solskjaer impressed by Van de Beek

Despite impressing Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Van de Beek is yet to bag his first start in the Premier League. And the manager insists that the Dutchman will get more opportunities going forward and will play a pivotal role in the club's plans in the near future. Solskjaer asserted that Van de Beek succeeded in displaying his quality on the field whenever he's got the opportunity, further insisting that 'he's knocking on the door'.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes' physical transformation at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo's physicality and his efforts in the gym is no hidden secret. The 35-year-old went on to gain some muscle while at Man United, shedding off his earlier skinny look when he first arrived at Old Trafford in 2003. The Portuguese international witnessed a magnificent physical transformation after the 2006 World Cup and has since maintained high physical standards despite his exit in 2009. A similar transformation is up and going with Bruno Fernandes who appears to be heading the Cristiano Ronaldo way since his famous move from Sporting Lisbon in January this year.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram/ Premier League Twitter