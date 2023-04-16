Bruno Fernandes Finally Hits Back At Manchester United Legends' Punditry & Criticism

Bruno Fernandes has hit out at former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane who questioned his attitude on the pitch. The Portuguese has been the stand-in captain for United as Harry Maguire hasn't been the preferred choice for Erik ten Hag. United are scheduled to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League.

Fernandes has often been engaged in passionate defence of his teammates and he has been cautioned a number of times for his on-field action. In an interaction with Sky Sports, the attacking midfielder defended his actions.

“I think obviously sometimes I go over the line, I know that. But as I said, it can happen with the game and it’s difficult to control the emotions.

“I never try to be disrespectful with anyone obviously. As I said, we are all competitive, we all want to win and I just think that the way I play, the way I feel the game, the passion I have for the game is the way I feel better and I feel that I can give the most to my team and to my club. That’s why I play in that way and also I’ve been like that since I was seven years old.

“I don’t want to lose any game. I'm really competitive, I always try to push and give the best of myself and also push the others to give the best of themselves because if I ask someone or if I’m on the pitch and see someone that I’m speaking to them and try and say something, it’s because I believe that they can do better than what they’re doing.”

He then also had a got at the football pundits

“I kind of understand what’s going on behind that but I can’t control that. We all know the pundits have to say something.

“They have to give their work as most bad things they say, the more work they get sometimes. We just have to live with that but for me, it’s about my teammates being okay and happy with that. Whenever they are not, I like them to tell me and so I calm myself down.”

Gary Neville and Roy Keane had criticised Bruno Fernandes for his emotive outbursts and 'hand waving' during Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool last month.