Manchester United Suffer Major Blow As Defender Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season

Manchester United's injury worries have worsened as Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. A number of players including Marcus Rashford have been dealing with persistent injury issues and it remains to be seen how the Red Devils cope with so many players on the sidelines. Raphael Varane is also set to miss a few weeks of game time as the defender had to be called off at halftime during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla.

Lisandro has had an undeniable influence since he was signed by Ajax in the summer as the Argentine defender formed a formidable pair with Varane who has been the catalyst behind United's rock solid defence throughout this campaign. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are expected to be unleashed on defensive duties when United take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Martinez fell to the ground without any contact from anyone and looked in acute pain. He was utterly distraught and might have understood the aftermath of his injury. The club confirmed the development as it issued a statement. "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot. However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

"Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League. Lisandro’s defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks."

The Red Devils are still in the hunt for three more trophies although their Premier League title ambition seems to be a bit unrealistic, they still can finish on the podium in the FA Cup and Europa League. The Athletic reported on Saturday that Marcus Rashford might be fit in time for the reverse leg fixture against Sevilla in the Europa League and Ten Hag would hope he gets as many players available for the rest of the season as games are piling up.