Bruno Fernandes Signs New Deal With Sporting Lisbon; Release Clause Jumps To £85 Million

Football News

Manchester United and Real Madrid target Bruno Fernandes has extended his contract with Sporting Lisbon. The Portugal midfielder was heavily courted by United.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
bruno fernandes

Manchester United cannot seem to catch a break this season. The Red Devils battled to a comeback against Sheffield United in their last Premier League outing. Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was in the Sky Sports box for United's game against Sheffield, lamented the Manchester United midfield saying that he expected nothing from the current midfield combination. With Paul Pogba out injured, Manchester United have suffered another blow. Long-term midfield target Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with his current club, Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes signs new deal with an improved release clause

Bruno Fernandes' new deal will see his release clause jump to a reported £85 million. His earlier release clause was £65 million. Both Tottenham and Manchester United were reported to be admirers of the Portuguese star this summer. Real Madrid were also rumoured to be interested in the Portuguese international. However, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had his sights set on a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. 

Bruno Fernandes scored 32 goals for Sporting Lisbon last season, which is perhaps why he drew the attention of the top clubs in Europe. It was reported that Tottenham came close to securing a deal for the Portuguese international this summer. However, Spurs opted to move for Giovani Lo Celso, who they acquired on loan from Real Betis.

The Brazilian duo of Fred and Andreas Pereira started in midfield for Manchester United's visit to Bramall Lane. With Paul Pogba out injured, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his midfield resources depleted in recent weeks. However, Solskjaer expects the French World Cup winner to be back after the first week of December.

Could Bruno Fernandes be the spark that Man United need? 

If Real Madrid were to reignite their interest in Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, a move for Bruno Fernandes would make sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Man United midfield has been deplorably short of creativity this season with Solskjaer being heavily reliant on Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba to run things in midfield. Bruno Fernandes' talents could be key in bringing a bit of dynamism to the United midfield. If Bruno Fernandes were to move to the Premier League, the league would also get another midfielder who loves to shoot from a distance (much like Wolves' Ruben Neves). 

Published:
