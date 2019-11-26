Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Wants The Champions League, Klopp The Premier League

It's fair to say that Pep Guardiola has dominated the Premier League ever since taking over the managerial reins at Manchester City in 2016. One year before Pep Guardiola came to the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp took over as manager of Liverpool after the club let go of Brendan Rodgers. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are arguably two of the best managers in the world of football right now. However, both have been missing a key piece of silverware during their managerial stints in the Premier League.

Watch: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola make hilarious revelations

At the Football Writer's Association Awards dinner earlier this week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looked to rectify this situation as the two shared the stage during a memorable awards dinner. Speaking at the awards function in Manchester, Pep Guardiola said that since he really wanted to win the Champions League with Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp really wanted to win the Premier League with Liverpool, the two managers could swap the major trophies they won last season. "Man City are a rich club, maybe we can pay you for it", the Manchester City manager joked as the crowd burst into laughter.

Jurgen Klopp is not one to be left behind, however. Moments before Pep Guardiola took the stage, the German went on the charm offensive. Klopp told the crowd in attendance that he was angry with Leicester City when he saw the Foxes getting tired during the game against Man City. That was the game when Vincent Kompany netted a strike from long distance to grab three points for Manchester City. The win against Leicester would prove to be decisive as City then went on to win the title by a margin of one point, with Liverpool ultimately finishing behind the league leaders.

Liverpool may have missed out on winning the Premier League last season by an agonisingly close margin, but Jurgen Klopp's side are currently leading the Premier League table with 37 points. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, however, are not too far behind, with the reigning champions sitting on third with 28 points. However, Manchester City do have a challenging run of fixtures in December, with games against Burnley, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City to follow before they visit the Molineux Stadium on December 28 to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

