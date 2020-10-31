BUR Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Sean Dyche's Burnley are still in search of their first win and will welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor this week in search of that elusive win. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction, BUR vs CHE Dream11 team and the probable BUR vs CHE playing 11.

BUR vs CHE live: BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction and preview

Chelsea will look to build on a run of three successive clean sheets when they play an out-of-form Burnley. The Blues come into this game after hammering Krasnodar 4-0 in the Champions League. Sean Dyche's side come into the game on the back of a loss and the already struggling Burnley will have more concerns as Phil Bardsley remains in isolation due to his ongoing recovery from coronavirus.

The likes of Ben Mee (hamstring), Erik Pieters (calf), Jack Cork (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all set to miss out against Chelsea. Burnley must start improving their results soon to avoid relegation. Based on recent form our BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction is that this is a game that Chelsea should win comfortably.

GAFFER | Sean Dyche reminisces on his time at the club, including what his first day was like and his top signings 📝 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 30, 2020

BUR vs CHE live: Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Burnley and Chelsea have played each other 100 times and the record is even. Both have 38 wins each while the remaining 24 games have been played out as draws.

Ahead of the Blues taking on Burnley tomorrow, pass the time until kick-off with a very special Halloween tour of Stamford Bridge! 👻 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2020

BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Probable BUR vs CHE playing 11

Burnley probable 11 - Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Chelsea probable 11 - Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

BUR vs CHE live: Top picks for BUR vs CHE Dream11 team

BUR vs CHE live: Burnley top picks

Chris Wood

Dwight McNeil

BUR vs CHE live: Chelsea top picks

Timo Werner

Hakim Ziyech

BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction: BUR vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Nick Pope

Defenders - Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, James Tarkowski, Ben Chilwell (VC)

Midfielders - Dwight McNeil, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mason Mount

Forwards - Timo Werner (C), Chris Wood

Note: The above BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction, BUR vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs CHE Dream11 team and BUR vs CHE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea Twitter