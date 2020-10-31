SHF Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Manchester City and Sheffield United will square off at Bramall Lane this weekend. The Blades are currently in the relegation zone and have looked off-colour all season with one draw and five losses already. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction, SHF vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable SHF vs MCI playing 11.

SHF vs MCI live: SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Sheffield United have made a disappointing start to the season with just one point from six matches. The Blades lost their first four league games of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Arsenal before picking up a point at home to Fulham. They then faced Liverpool where they came close to picking a point but couldn't do so.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have eight points to show from their opening five fixtures. Pep Guardiola will want his side to pick up all three points, as the pressure will build on him if they fail to do so. Manchester City will back themselves to come good against the Blades and are our pick for the SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction.

The Blades 🤝 @sheffhallamuni



Sheffield United are delighted to announce a global partnership with Sheffield Hallam University



This will see the University & SUFC working together to harness the positive power of sport, whilst offering unique internship opportunities

SHF vs MCI live: Sheffield United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League in eight attempts. The first meeting between the two sides dates back to 1893 and they have played each other 123 times across all competitions.

The last time out against the Blades, we simply got the job done 💪



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Ps1T6LIkFG — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2020

SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable SHF vs MCI playing 11

Sheffield United probable 11 - Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie

Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

SHF vs MCI live: Top picks for SHF vs MCI Dream11 team

SHF vs MCI live: Sheffield United top picks

Ethan Ampadu

George Baldock

SHF vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks

Rodrigo

Raheem Sterling

SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction: SHF vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes

Defenders - George Baldock, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders - Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Rodrigo (C), Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards - Raheem Sterling (VC), Oli McBurnie

Note: The above SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction, SHF vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHF vs MCI Dream11 team and SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram