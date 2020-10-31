SHF Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Manchester City and Sheffield United will square off at Bramall Lane this weekend. The Blades are currently in the relegation zone and have looked off-colour all season with one draw and five losses already. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction, SHF vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable SHF vs MCI playing 11.
Sheffield United have made a disappointing start to the season with just one point from six matches. The Blades lost their first four league games of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Arsenal before picking up a point at home to Fulham. They then faced Liverpool where they came close to picking a point but couldn't do so.
Manchester City, on the other hand, have eight points to show from their opening five fixtures. Pep Guardiola will want his side to pick up all three points, as the pressure will build on him if they fail to do so. Manchester City will back themselves to come good against the Blades and are our pick for the SHF vs MCI Dream11 prediction.
The Blades 🤝 @sheffhallamuni
Sheffield United are delighted to announce a global partnership with Sheffield Hallam University
This will see the University & SUFC working together to harness the positive power of sport, whilst offering unique internship opportunities#SUFC 🔴
Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League in eight attempts. The first meeting between the two sides dates back to 1893 and they have played each other 123 times across all competitions.
The last time out against the Blades, we simply got the job done 💪
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/Ps1T6LIkFG
Sheffield United probable 11 - Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie
Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden
SHF vs MCI live: Sheffield United top picks
SHF vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks
Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes
Defenders - George Baldock, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders - Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Rodrigo (C), Ilkay Gundogan
Forwards - Raheem Sterling (VC), Oli McBurnie
