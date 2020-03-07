Burton Albion Goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara Banned For Six Matches By FA For Violent Conduct

Kieran O'Hara, playing for Burton Albion on loan from Manchester United has been banned for six matches and has been fined £2,500 by the Football Association (FA) for violent conduct. The player has denied the charges.

The 23-year-old reportedly bit Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics. The latter is said to have complained to the referee at the time but no action was taken. However, the FA has reviewed the incident and announced the penalties. "An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Kieran O’Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3. The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behaviour during the 44th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February 2020 amounted to violent and/or improper conduct but the charge was subsequently found proven. The Independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons will be published in due course," a statement by the FA read.

The club said that they will not be commenting on the issue and have not indicated whether they will be appealing the ban.

The loan move was announced in July 2019 and has played for the Republic of Ireland at international level. O'Hara has already had a stint at Macclesfield Town, where he had won three individual awards at the club.

The ban is effective immediately, which means that he will be out of action until April. Burton Albion will be playing Lincoln City away on Saturday.

