Carlo Ancelotti Hits Out At FIFA And UEFA For Real Madrid's Fixture Congestion

Carlo Ancelotti hit out at UEFA and FIFA putting the blame on them for Real Madrid's fixture congestion. The Spanish giants have secured a place in the semifinal of the Champions League while they are also in the running for a domestic trophy as they are scheduled to face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo in La Liga in the next match.

Madrid defeated Chelsea by two goals in the second leg of their quarterfinal as they are inching towards their second consecutive Champions League title for a second year in a row. But ahead of their Spanish league fixture, the Italian manager took a jibe at both football's top administration bodies.

"Objectively, the calendar doesn't make sense.

"It's too tight, with too many games. We have to look at the health of the players.

"They're the most important part of football, but everyone thinks about themselves: the league think about themselves, the federation think about themselves, FIFA think about themselves, UEFA think about themselves. It isn't good for football. It isn't right. Something has to change. Too many games."

Erling Haaland has been a revelation since his arrival at Manchester City and Ancelotti feels Pep Guardiola's team tweaked their style to some extent.

"They're a team that's changed a bit but they're still very strong, as always.

"A forward like Haaland scores a lot of goals. But in these kinds of [Champions League] games the plan is the same, you have to do better than your opponent, that's it.

"I think Madrid and City are teams that can play in different ways, with the quality of the squads they have," he added, when asked if City were now more direct. "I don't think Guardiola's City have completely changed their style.

"When you have such a strong forward, your way of attacking changes a bit compared to the past. But a Madrid-City game can be a possession game or a transition game."

Madrid will face City on May 9 in a much anticipated Champions League semifinal.