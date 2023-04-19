'We Signed 8 In January, We Need To Stop': Silva Gives Scathing Review Of Chelsea Owners

Thiago Silva, the Chelsea defender, has criticized the club's ownership following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid on Wednesday. Silva, who looked emotional after the match, suggested that poor transfer strategy had contributed to discord in the dressing room.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League semi-final. The defeat has put more pressure on Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard, who will remain in charge for the remaining seven games of the season. However, the club is almost certain to miss out on Champions League football next season, as they are currently ranked 11 on the Premier League points table.

Chelsea are actively looking for Lampard's permanent replacement, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique both in contention. But Silva believes that "indecision" from Chelsea's hierarchy has played a significant role in the club's downfall this season. The Brazilian defender also dismissed suggestions that a new manager could immediately improve Chelsea's situation. He emphasized that the problems were not only related to the manager but also to the club's ownership and transfer policy.

Also Read: Luis Enrique Disappointed Over Chelsea's Frank Lampard Decision: Reports

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Thiago Silva criticizes Todd Boehly management

Silva, who is considered one of the best defenders in the world, also acknowledged that the defeat to Real Madrid is likely to be the last Champions League game of his illustrious career.

"A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad but on the other hand there are always players that are going to be unhappy. There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something, that’s tough. Some can’t make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes," Silva added.

Also read: "This Is How Poor We Are This Season", Chelsea Fans Disrupt Twitter After Loss To Brighton

"Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility. We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today and with Lampard, we have failed to win. Everybody is talking about the manager but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change," he added.

"It has been a very difficult season and a frustrating one for me personally. It might have been my last match in the Champions League. I have only one year left on my contract and my career is reaching its end. It’s a very sad day. But I think we must continue working to try to win as many matches until the end of the season," Silva concluded.

Image: Instagram/ThiagoSilva