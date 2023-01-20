Carlo Ancelotti Loses His Cool As Rodrygo Doesn't Shake His Hand When Substituted; WATCH

Real Madrid scripted an epic comeback during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Villareal on Thursday, which concluded 3-2 in Madrid’s favor. However, the team’s ecstatic victory was overshadowed by an off-field incident that took place during the match. The incident involving Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Brazilian footballer Rodrygo became a major talking point for football fans on social media.

On being withdrawn early into the second half of the match, the 22-year-old striker appeared to be unhappy with the coach. As the Brazilian returned to the bench, Ancelotti was spotted giving a no-nonsense speech to the star forward. The video of Ancelotti’s outburst is currently going viral among fans.

"Told him not to forget to offer me his hand"

After Real Madrid secured the 3-2 victory, Ancelotti revealed notable details about the talk with Rodrygo. The 63-year-old manager said that the Brazilian player didn’t shake hands with him when he was withdrawn from the game. Rodrygo was replaced by Marco Asensio in the 56th minute of the match. As reported by Sport Bible, Ancelotti said, “I told him not to forget to offer me his hand when he was substituted. I think he forgot”.

It is pertinent to mention that Etienne Capoue’s goal four minutes into the Copa del Rey game handed Villareal a shock lead against Real Madrid, before doubling it in the 42nd minute, courtesy of Samuel Chukwueze’s strike. On the other hand, Madrid opened their scoring right after Rodrygo’s substitution, courtesy of Vinicius Jr.’s strike in the 57th minute. Eder Militao struck in the 69th minute for Madrid and Dani Ceballos scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Villareal goalkeeper Pepe Reina shouts at Vinicius Jr.

Alongside the incident involving Ancelotti and Rodrygo, another on-field incident from the game became the talk of the town. Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. was shouted at by Villareal goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the second half of the game. Vinicius was seen covering his face after a strike from Aissa Mandi, while he received harsh words from Reina.

Reacting to the feud, Ancelotti said, “Reina was a bit upset with Vinicius, it was nothing more than that. Vinicius was kicked a lot during the game, as always". Shedding his thoughts on the win, the manager added, "We fought for everything and changed the story of the game".