Carragher Vs Neville: Liverpool Great mocks Man United Legend For Axing Salford's Wellens

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher dug up an old tweet from Gary Neville to savagely mock his punditry colleague following the Salford City co-owner’s decision to sack Richie Wellens. Wellens was shown the door by the League Two side after just under five months in charge, and just over a week after guiding the club to their first-ever piece of Football League silverware. Netizens were also quick to react to the news of Wellen's sacking, with many aiming a dig at Gary Neville's 'hypocrisy'.

Carragher vs Neville: Man United icon trolled by Sky Sports colleague over sacking of Salford manager

Earlier on Monday, Salford City FC confirmed their decision to part ways with Richie Wellens after the 40-year-old managed only two wins from his nine league games. The sacking of Wellens, however, was rather surprising given that he recently bagged the EFL Trophy with Salford following a win over Portsmouth at Wembley. Reports had also suggested that Salford City co-owner Gary Neville had signalled the green light for the dismissal of Wellens, who managed 11 wins from his 30 games in charge of the club.

Salford currently sit in ninth place on the League Two table, still only six points away from the play-off spots. Nevertheless, Neville's Sky Sports punditry colleague Jamie Carragher took the opportunity to mock the former United star. At first, Carragher responded to the news of Wellens sacking on Twitter by writing, "Even Jesus Gil has got nothing on Gary Neville."

The former Liverpool defender then dug out a tweet by Neville himself, in which the Man United icon called for managers to be given two to three years to be able to build a team. In his tweet, Neville also claimed in the tweet that a rule change was required to moderate sackings of managers midseason in their first year at a club. Carragher responded to Neville's old tweet with a series of laughing face emojis.

Several football fans also slammed eight-time PL winner Neville for his 'hypocrisy' following Wellens' sacking. One wrote, "Gary Neville, the king of hypocrisy. Can't imagine how he even got the job at Valencia once upon a time." Another wrote, "I'm a United fan, but this is as funny as anything I've seen today. Neville getting trolled by Carra is the best." However, a third opted to defend Neville and wrote, "Carragher is probably too afraid to try and manage a team, no be an owner. It needs courage and sometimes you need to make decisions that are best for the team, even if it means going back on your word."

