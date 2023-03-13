Last Updated:

Casemiro Red Card Sparks Huge Controversy As Social Media Erupted With Fan Outrage

Casemiro launched a tackle in a bid to restrict Carlos Alcaraz but his foot slid into his studs having the initial contact with the ball.

Casemiro

Casemiro's influence on Manchester United cannot be denied but the player's disciplinary issues might pose a threat to United's positive output in the season. The former Real Madrid midfielder was given the marching order for a foul on Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz. United played out a goalless draw against the Saints in the Premier League.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder launched a tackle in a bid to restrict the player but his foot slid into his studs having the initial contact with the ball. The referee first brandished a yellow card at the player but after reviewing the footage on the monitor Anthony Taylor decided to upgrade the decision to a red card.

Social media exploded as Anthony Taylor brandished Casemiro second straight red card of the season

It turned out to be a surprising event for Casemiro who looked completely devastated after the decision. United did manage to hold on to their nerves as they didn't allow their opponent to take advantage due to the shortage of a player. The 31-year-old will now serve a four-match ban as this is his second straight red card of this season.

Social media has erupted with outrage as fans scrutinised Taylor's decision.

