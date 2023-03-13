Casemiro Red Card Sparks Huge Controversy As Social Media Erupted With Fan Outrage

Casemiro's influence on Manchester United cannot be denied but the player's disciplinary issues might pose a threat to United's positive output in the season. The former Real Madrid midfielder was given the marching order for a foul on Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz. United played out a goalless draw against the Saints in the Premier League.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder launched a tackle in a bid to restrict the player but his foot slid into his studs having the initial contact with the ball. The referee first brandished a yellow card at the player but after reviewing the footage on the monitor Anthony Taylor decided to upgrade the decision to a red card.

Social media exploded as Anthony Taylor brandished Casemiro second straight red card of the season

It turned out to be a surprising event for Casemiro who looked completely devastated after the decision. United did manage to hold on to their nerves as they didn't allow their opponent to take advantage due to the shortage of a player. The 31-year-old will now serve a four-match ban as this is his second straight red card of this season.

Social media has erupted with outrage as fans scrutinised Taylor's decision.

Anthony Taylor.

The disgrace of football. pic.twitter.com/m0sfKQwLir — Vanessa K. (@name_is_nessa) March 12, 2023

I hope ERIK TEN HAG absolutely rips Anthony Taylor to pieces in his post match press conference. Even it means taking a ban then so be it. — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) March 12, 2023

I actually think the Premier League need to investigate Anthony Taylor and VAR today, this is a new level of bad. 2 clear pens denied and a silly red for Casemiro winning the ball. — Alice Abrahams (@AliceTalksFooty) March 12, 2023

Anthony Taylor's first half by numbers



•Red card when Casemiro's leg clearly slipped off the ball

•1 handball in the box, not given

•Bruno fouled in the box, not given



Unreal performance ✨ pic.twitter.com/G3Yc4nezjA — Decaf (@DecafUtd) March 12, 2023

How is this a Red Card for Caseminro????? Anthony Taylor is the worst referee. corruption everywhere pic.twitter.com/9ZSK3dnxit — 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡 ™ (@iamjuddah) March 12, 2023