Casemiro Argues With Bruno For Not Passing Him The Ball During Carabao Cup Final - WATCH

In a rare occasion when the team has captured the silverware and is celebrating its achievement a player of the winning team has been seen complaining about an instance from that game that didn't go as per plan. While this may seem unlikely, but on Sunday, during Manchester United's celebrations after clinching the Carabao cup, Casemiro was seen confronting Bruno Fernandes for apparently not passing the ball to him at one given point in the game. Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to clinch English League Cup.

The weekend turned out to be special for the Red Devils as they ended their 6-year-long trophy draught at Wembley Stadium. It was all smiles in the winning camp following the victory, except for one instance. Casemiro, who opened the scoring for United in the 33rd minute and was rock solid in the central defensive position throughout the game seemingly wanted more. The 31-year-old was on the looks of it wasn't satisfied with Bruno Fernandes' particular move in the game and was seen bringing it up to the midfielder.

The following clip showcases Casemiro asking Bruno Fernandes about a particular act and in-turn Bruno could be seen justifying his act. Here's the clip of the incidence.

Casemiro's move to England

Casemiro, who has lifted 5 champions league titles with Real Madrid, completed a surprising move to Manchester United to reportedly seek a new challenge. At the time when he made the transfer, many knowers of the game commented that he might face difficulty acclimatizing to the play style that is followed in England, some even went on to say that the midfielder would be exposed. However, as per pundits the 31-year-old has adapted to the EPL quickly and has been crucial in Manchester United's recent run of play. Moreover, With the Caraboa Cup win, the Brazilian has gained his first trophy in the new found home.