CAUGHT! Jose Mourinho Booked With Yellow Card For Peeping Into Southampton's Tactics Sheet

Jose Mourinho, infamously known for his unusual antics, was caught it in yet another bizarre incident in the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham on Wednesday. Referee Mike Dean booked the Tottenham manager yellow card after he was caught peeping into opponent Southampton's tactics sheet.

The match which resulted in Tottenham's defeat owing to Danny Ings' opener also witnessed another VAR drama after Harry Kane scored an equaliser only to be overturned by the Video Referee. VAR's decision clearly left Mourinho frustrated as he was seen entering the Southampton technical area and peeping into their tactics sheet which sparked a reaction from Southampton bench. The incident alerted the on-field referee, who in response, booked the Tottenham manager.

Mourinho got a yellow for spying on Southampton's tactic sheet.



Drama King 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/MRaiFpaUKL — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) January 1, 2020

Soon after the defeat, the Tottenham boss reacted to his booking.

Mourinho said, "The yellow card was fair, because I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot."

Mourinho's booking soon sparked a reaction on social media as netizens welcomed the 'good old Mourinho.' Here are a few of those reactions:

W5 L3 D1



Mourinho's record in the Prem after 8 games. Some think he's still got it though.... — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 1, 2020

just Mourinho curious of what formula other managers are using to find W nowadays pic.twitter.com/CN3Bjb0wQO — confidence is quiet (@kodeine_papi) January 1, 2020

😂 The Special One was shown a yellow card for spying on Southampton tactics sheet.. He is truly special Jose Felix Mourinho pic.twitter.com/j65l6xIo2F — Adesina David (@Young_Bohss) January 1, 2020

The match saw its only goal being scored rather early in the piece, with Danny Ings putting the hosts ahead in the 17th minute. Tottenham had the lion's share of possession, though it didn't correspond to a commensurate number of attempts at goal. The result sees Spurs placed 6th on the table, and Southampton, 11th.