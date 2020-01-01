Outrageous Bicycle Kick Goal In Chelsea-Brighton Match; Alireza Jahanbaksh - Take A Bow

Frank Lampard's Chelsea faced Brighton on Wednesday after an enthralling win against Arsenal courtesy of Tammy Abraham's late equaliser. As the young Blues faced Brighton in the Premier League away with high spirits and determination to seal another win, Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh had other plans for the visitors.

Jahanbakhsh stunner cancels out on Azpilicueta's effort

Lampard's side looked in command early in the game and completely dominated Brighton. Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead as he pounced from inside the box after a block from Aaron Mooy off Abraham's fiery shot. After ending the first half 1-0, the Blues looked in command in the second half as well until tragedy struck them.

In the 84th minute of the game, Alireza Jahanbakhsh put on a stunning display of aerobatics and athletics as he cancelled out on Chelsea's lead with a tremendous bicycle kick. Following a corner from the left flank, which Lewis Dunk headed to Jahanbakhsh who sent the ball blazing past Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Chelsea goalkeeper was stunned and remained unmoved as he couldn't believe Jahanbakhsh's strike.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh what a way to start 2020 #BHACHEpic.twitter.com/omyJ63ndWO — R3ed Alrashid (@R3ed_0) January 1, 2020

📸 What. A. Goal.



A Happy New Year for Alireza Jahanbakhsh!#BHACHE pic.twitter.com/fsBecAwTQI — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2020

The match ended with a 1-1 scoreline resulting in a draw. Chelsea now sit in the fourth position in the standings way behind table-leaders Liverpool whereas with six wins in the season so far Brighton are on the 13th position. Alireza Jahanbakhsh's screamer made fans go gaga on social media as they showered him with praises for his stunning effort. Here are some of the reactions:

Goal of the decade — w օ Ӏ f ɢ a η ɢ ✞ (@Gaeist) January 1, 2020

Goals in 2020 so far:



Ronaldo = 0

Messi = 0

Jahanbakhsh = 1



Fact! — Noel Mc Govern (@noelmickedy) January 1, 2020

A goal that shows what to expect in the new decade!... Absolutely classic! — Gideon Nsubuga (@GideonNsubuga) January 1, 2020

I'm a Chelsea supporter, but that goal was just pure class. What a beautiful shot! 😮 Take a bow, Jahanbakhsh. — Preston Carbonaro (@PJCarbonaro) January 1, 2020

