Cavani Contract Extension: Uruguayan Striker Set To Extend Old Trafford Stay

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is all set to extend his stay at Old Trafford if the latest reports surrounding his contract extension are to be true. The former Paris Saint-Germain striker had moved to the Premier League in the summer and after a few difficult months was rumoured to be heading towards an exit in the summer. However, the Uruguayan international has had a change of heart and is set to commit for another few months to Man United.

Edinson Cavani contract extension: Man United confident of tying down veteran striker

Edinson Cavani was handed the coveted No. 7 when he completed a free transfer in the summer, and the former Napoli man has lived up to expectations whenever on the pitch for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With Anthony Martial out injured, Cavani has stepped up his game a notch above the rest and was instrumental in the Red Devils' come from behind win against Roma last week. Solskjaer is in dire need of a goal-scoring centre forward, and few fit the bill like Cavani, despite him being at the fag end of his career.

It will be signed in due course, but I am told that Edinson Cavani is definitely staying at #MUFC until June 2022, with the option to extend until June 2023 — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) May 2, 2021

Edinson Cavani and his representatives are set for talks with the club before the end of the campaign. The 34-year-old remains upset at receiving an FA suspension over a controversial Instagram post, but according to ESPN, he is also keen to stay in Europe for as long as possible ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Napoli forward was growing disillusioned with life in England and was reportedly in line to secure a move to Boca Juniors, but a burst of goal scoring form and Solskjaer's words have seen him lean towards remaining at Man United.

Cavani contract extension: Edinson Cavani wages

Edinson Cavani was one of the top earners at Old Trafford when he moved to England in the summer, and that is unlikely to change as he inches closer to signing a new contract. Reports from Goal have claimed that Edinson Cavani bags a whopping £10m per season, which works out at around £190,000 a week in wages, making him one of the highest earners at the club. The Guardian had previously stated that the 34-year-old was also be handed a £3.6m fee once his move was completed, along with the possibility of earning £1.8m in bonuses.

Edinson Cavani goals: Edinson Cavani stats

Congratulations to Edinson Cavani for winning April's Player of the Month Award at Manchester United. The forward netted 5 goals in 4 starts for #MUFC this month. The door remains open on contract negotiations. Solskjaer has been very clear he wants the Uruguayan to stay. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 3, 2021

The Uruguayan has netted 12 goals across all competitions and is likely to extend his stay at least until the end of next season. The 34-year-old has 12 goals and five assists in 33 games across all competitions, averaging a goal every 147 minutes on the pitch. He recently became the first Man United No.7 to score more than 10 goals in a campaign since Cristiano Ronaldo and his impact on the side has been there to see. Cavani's skills and astute positioning has added a new dynamic to the Manchester United attack and his experience will only help the Red Devils, especially youngsters like Mason Greenwood. The Uruguayan has already delivered in clutch moments for Man United and was one of the few players that supporters sang praises for in their protests outside Old Trafford on Sunday. Cavani will hope to cap off the campaign with some silverware as his predecessor Zlatan Ibrahimovic did in 2016/17.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter)