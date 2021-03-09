Cavani To Leave Man United? Striker Harbours Dream Move To Boca Juniors Next Summer

Following his exit from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, Edinson Cavani was being linked with several top clubs in Europe. Ultimately, Manchester United succeeded in signing him on a free transfer in October last year, ensuring his stay at Old Trafford at least for the next season. With just half a season through, he is now pondering upon the idea of leaving Man United with a move to Argentina on the cards.

Is Cavani leaving Man United? Cavani to Boca Juniors talk emerge

According to a report by Argentine media outlet Ole, the former PSG striker has come to terms with the idea that his time at Man United is over, despite completing just six months recently. Cavani now has his heart set on a move to South America, with Boca Juniors thought to be his next possible destination. The report reveals that the Man United striker's entourage has already held talks with the Argentine outfit and a deal is likely to be agreed upon soon between the two parties.

Cavani had signed a season-long contract with Man United, with the option to extend it by a year more. But the Cavani contract with the Red Devils will not be a deterrent as there is no option of automatic renewal. The report suggests that Cavani is willing to take a pay cut to ensure his move to Argentina.

The Uruguayan forward expects the Boca Juniors to offer him a three-season deal. Cavani is eager to know his teammates at Boca Juniors and has enquired about the prospective signings that the club will work on, in order to compete for the Copa Libertadores’ title.

Was Cavani transfer to Man United a fallacy?

The PSG all-time top scorer was among the key arrivals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign last summer. The 34-year-old was available on a free transfer after his contract with the Parc des Princes outfit concluded at the end of the previous season. And Man United succeeded in sealing the Cavani transfer to Old Trafford.

But his time in the Premier League has been marred by controversies, apart from being a bench player. He has not established himself under the Norwegian tactician's starting XI. The striker has often acted as the backup man for Solskjaer with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial being preferred. He has managed 25 appearances across all competitions, racking up seven goals and two assists.

Image courtesy: Edinson Cavani Twitter