CCM Vs BRB Dream11: Central Coast Mariners Vs Brisbane Roar FC Prediction And Team News

Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar FC are all set to square off against each other in the upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday. The Australian domestic league match will be played at the Central Coast Stadium on April 28 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs BRB Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

CCM vs BRB Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners will start the game as the third-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded nine wins and four draws while losing five games in the league so far. Heading into the match after playing out a 2-2 draw against Sydney FC in their latest outing, the hosts have 31 points against their name for 18 points this season. With the league nearing its business end, Central Coast Mariners will be eager to continue on their positive momentum and focus on collecting as points as possible starting with their match on Wednesday.

Brisbane Roar FC on the other hand will be heading into the match brimming with confidence following their impressive run in recent matches. Starting the game while riding on a four-game unbeaten run, the visitors saw their last outing end in a narrow 1-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Currently slotted ninth on the league table, Brisbane Roar FC have pocketed six wins while playing out five draws and losing four games this season. With Brisbane Roar FC having played only 15 games compared to the Central Coast Mariners' 19 outings, their focus will be to win all of their remaining matches and get back into the top six.

CCM vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- D. Wenzel-Halls or O. Bozanic

Vice-Captain- M. Simon or DD Silva

CCM vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –M. Birighitti

Defenders – J. Hingert, J. Clisby, M. Gillesphey, K. Rowles

Midfielders – J. O'Shea, O. Bozanic, C. Brown, DD Silva

Strikers –M. Simon, D. Wenzel-Halls

CCM vs BRB Dream11 Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict the match to end in a draw with Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar FC splitting points at the end of the game.

Prediction - Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above CCM vs BRB Dream11 prediction, CCM vs BRB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs BRB Dream11 Team and CCM vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.