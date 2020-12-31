CCM Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Match Preview

The Central Coast Mariners and the Newcastle Jets will meet for an A-League clash at the Central Coast Stadium, Gosford. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 1:35 PM IST. Here's a look at our CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction, CCM vs NJ Dream11 team and the probable CCM vs NJ playing 11.

CCM vs NJ live: CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction and preview

The Central Coast Mariners will look to start the new season on a positive note after they finished at the bottom of the table last season while their opponents, the Newcastle Jets finished eight. The Newcastle Jets saw a lot of uncertainty due to the ownership issues and have had to make do with a limited squad. The team has announced Craig Deans as an interim manager to take care of the coaching affairs. Both the teams will want to get off to a good start and that makes this game an interesting one. Based on that, our CCM vs NJ match prediction is that both teams will share the spoils.

CCM vs NJ live: Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

The two sides have come head to head on 47 occasions, with most games ending in a draw. The Central Coast Mariners have won 14, while the Newcastle Jets have won 15. The remaining 18 games have ended with both teams sharing the points. The last meeting between the two sides early this year ended in a 0-0 draw.

CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction: Probable CCM vs NJ playing 11

Central Coast Mariners probable 11 - Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Daniel De Silva; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Newcastle Jets probable 11 - Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis, Jason Hoffman; Steven Ugarkovic, Lucas Mauragis, Ben Kantarovski; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

CCM vs NJ live: Top picks for CCM vs NJ Dream11 team

CCM vs NJ live: Central Coast Mariners top picks

Matt Simon

Jack Clisby

CCM vs NJ live: Newcastle Jets top picks

Steven Ugarkovic

Roy O'Donovan

CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction: CCM vs NJ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jack Duncan

Defenders - Connor O'Toole, John Koutroumbis, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby

Midfielders - Steven Ugarkovic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva

Forwards - Roy O'Donovan (C), Marco Urena, Matt Simon (VC)

Note: The above CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction, CCM vs NJ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs NJ Dream11 team and CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Central Coast Mariners Twitter