Barcelona Receive Hope Over Lionel Messi Transfer, Presidential Candidate Provides update

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta believes that Lionel Messi can be persuaded to extend his stay at the Camp Nou despite the Argentine's contract expiring in the summer of 2021. Messi, after nearly two decades at Barcelona, shockingly handed in his transfer request in the summer but eventually decided to stay put at the LaLiga club following a lengthy transfer wrangle. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is still linked with a move away from Barcelona. Moreover, there have been no reports of Messi signing a new deal with the Catalans.

ALSO READ: Man United Set To Trigger Extension In Cavani's Contract; Open To Keeping Him Beyond 2022

Lionel Messi transfer news: Barcelona presidential candidate says Messi situation is 'reversible'

In a recent interview with AS, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta revealed that he remains hopeful that the club's financial difficulties and Messi's future can both be resolved. He said, "They are two things that are the result of poor management. The situation has worsened with COVID-19, but mismanagement is part of and is the origin of having Leo like this now".

"I still think that the two things are reversible. The situation of the club is reversible and the Leo issue, I hope so too. For me, I think the most important thing is that Leo said he will wait for a new president to decide and, therefore, he would be willing to listen to Barca's proposal. I'd like to think that is positive news".

ALSO READ: Will Man City Be Disqualified From Carabao Cup SF Vs Man United After Covid Outbreak?

In an exclusive interview with Goal in October, Lionel Messi revealed his altruistic reason behind staying at Barcelona but maintained that he had issues with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who stepped down from his post later that month. Laporta, who was Barcelona's president from 2003-10 and who oversaw glittering success with the club, then added that he had outlined his vision for the crisis-hit club.

🗣 Joan Laporta: "I'm sure Messi wants to stay at Barça. It will depend on the proposal that the new president makes him. He needs to see that there is a competitive team to reignite the love story Barça had with the Champions League but which has been on hold in recent years." pic.twitter.com/pACVlhXSNk — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 21, 2020

"I have to become the president first to see the possibilities that we have in the club based on the finances. Leo does not move for money, he wants Barca. I think what he really wants is to keep winning the Champions League and the league. The key here is to make a competitive proposal," explained Laporta.

Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City at the time with multiple reports suggesting that the 33-year-old may link up with former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. Reports suggest that Messi's move to Man City is still on the cards next summer. From January onwards, Messi will be able to speak to other clubs over a potential transfer if he does not agree to a contract extension with Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Tottenham 2020 Review: Mourinho's roller Coaster, Amazon Documentary And Bale's Homecoming

🗣 "There would be no alternative to Messi"



Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font explains his plan to keep Lionel Messi 👀 pic.twitter.com/cECAawxyyx — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

Barcelona's Presidential elections to determine Lionel Messi's future?

Earlier this month, Barcelona confirmed that their presidential elections will take place on January 24, 2021, having been brought forward from June 2021. The likes of Victor Font, Joan Laporta, Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Agusti Benedito and Lluis Fernandez have stepped forward as presidential election candidates. Other candidates include Xavi Vilajoana, Jordi Roche, Juan Rosell and Emili Rousaud.

ALSO READ: Are Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Set For Major Reunion At David Beckham's Inter Miami Soon?

Image Credits - Joan Laporta Twitter, Barcelona Instagram