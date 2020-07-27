CCM Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Central Coast Mariners will face Western Sydney Wanderers in their upcoming clash in A-League 2020. CCM are bottom of the A-League table with a mere 14 points to their name. They have managed to win 4 times in a total of 24 games played in the season (Draws 2, Losses 18). They drew 0-0 in their last A-League clash against Newcastle Jets. As for Western Sydney Wanderers, they are 9th in the A-League standings with 26 points to their name. SYW have managed to win 7 games in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 9). They drew 1-1 in their previous clash against Sydney FC.
The CCM vs SYW live game will commence on Monday, July 27 at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction, CCM vs SYW top picks and CCM vs SYW Dream11 team.
Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol
Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew
Our CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction is that Central Coast Mariners will win this game.