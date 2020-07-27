CCM Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Central Coast Mariners will face Western Sydney Wanderers in their upcoming clash in A-League 2020. CCM are bottom of the A-League table with a mere 14 points to their name. They have managed to win 4 times in a total of 24 games played in the season (Draws 2, Losses 18). They drew 0-0 in their last A-League clash against Newcastle Jets. As for Western Sydney Wanderers, they are 9th in the A-League standings with 26 points to their name. SYW have managed to win 7 games in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 9). They drew 1-1 in their previous clash against Sydney FC.

The CCM vs SYW live game will commence on Monday, July 27 at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction, CCM vs SYW top picks and CCM vs SYW Dream11 team.

CCM vs SYW live: CCM vs SYW Dream11 team

CCM vs SYW live: CCM vs SYW match prediction and top picks

Mark Birighitti (Captain) Ruon Tongyik (Vice-captain) Ziggy Gordon Daniel Lopar Dylan McGowan Matthew Jurman

CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Full squads

CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Central Coast Mariners (CCM) squad

Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol

CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers (SYW) squad

Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew

CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction: CCM vs SYW playing 11

Central Coast Mariners : Mark Birighitti, Ruon Tongyik, Ziggy Gordon, Jack Clisby, Lewis Miller, Milan Duric, Gianni Stensness, Kim Eun-Sun, Jordan Murray, Danny De Silva, Chris Harold

CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction

Our CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction is that Central Coast Mariners will win this game.

Note: The CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction and CCM vs SYW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

