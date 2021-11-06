Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Barcelona will take a trip to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos, to take on Celta Vigo in matchday 13 of the La Liga. The La Liga giants currently find themselves 9th in the league table and are winless in their last three league matches, having drawn one and lost two. The dismal start by the club saw boss Ronald Koeman face a sacking.

The club have now named former player Xavi Hernandez as first-team coach. Xavi was a part of Barcelona for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League wins and eight league titles. "FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons," the club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are currently placed 16th on the points table with 11 points having won three and drawn two. The team comes into this fixture holding Rayo Vallecano to a 0-0 draw and will hope to get a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have the upper hand against Celta Vigo on head-to-head having won 17 out of 38 matches between the two teams. Celta Vigo on the other hand have managed 10 wins with 11 games ending in draws.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in India?

Football fans in India wanting to watch the La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Barcelona City can watch the live stream on the Voot Select app and website as well as on the Jio TV app. The game will also be broadcast live on MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in the UK & US?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona game live can do so on LaLiga TV, whereas those in the USA can watch the game on ESPN+. Likewise, fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams

Image: AP