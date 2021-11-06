What Happened To Sergio Aguero? Which Players Could Replace Ex-Man City Star At Barcelona?

Sergio Aguero's Barcelona career has not been off to a great start with the Argentina striker's nursing injury which kept him out of the initial matches. After ending his time at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero signed with Barcelona and was expected to score goals for the Catalan club, but instead of that he was sidelined by a calf injury and the latest health trouble has further derailed his Barcelona career.

Sergio Aguero's injury

At the start of the season, Sergio Aguero's injury saw Barcelona struggling to score goals without a genuine centre-forward. However, the latest health trouble has only entended Aguero's time on the sideline. Barcelona recently took to social media and provided fans with the latest Sergio Aguero health update which stated that the star striker will miss three months of the current season after undergoing cardiac tests in hospital. The social post from Barcelona said, “The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process."

Sergio Aguero further thanked everyone for the support and love that made his heart stronger and also spoke about being in good spirits to face the recovery process.

Players who Barcelona can replace Sergio Aguero with

Bringing Sergio Aguero replacement will be on Barcelona priority and here we look at players who could come to Camp Nou in search of regular game time. The first name which could be on Barcelona's list should be Edinson Cavani. The current Manchester United striker has been given limited game time following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and so Uruguyan striker might make the move in search of regular football. However, the approval of Cavan's signing will be in hands of incoming coach Xavi Hernandez.

According to As.com, the other two players who could be approached are Arsenals' Lacazette and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. Lacazette is also getting limited game time which could see him move in case Barcelona decides to go for him. Buying Raheem Sterling means spending big as his current contract ends in 2023 and with age by his side the amount of his transfer would be much higher than in the previous cases.

Sergio Aguero stats at Manchester City

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2011, the Sergio Aguero stats are nothing but impressive as he has scored a mammoth 260 goals for Manchester City. Of those, the Argentine international has scored 184 in the Premier League, which are the most by any player for a single club. Aguero is the highest-scoring foreigner in PL history, having broken Thierry Henry's record of 175 goals, and has the most hat-tricks in the division.