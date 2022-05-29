Champions League 2022: Why Did UEFA Delay Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Final Kickoff?

UEFA Champions League finalist Liverpool has asked for an investigation into the issues faced by fans in lead up to the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. The kickoff to the UEFA Champions League final was delayed by more than half an hour with UEFA citing 'security reasons'. Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.

Why was the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL final delayed?

UEFA issues a statement on the website stating that the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL Final kick-off was delayed to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets. The statement further said that with the number of fans outside the stadium continuing to build up after kick-off, the police had to use tear gas and forced them away from the stadium. The football governing body also said that it is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.

Liverpool supporter Colm Lacey while speaking to Associated Press said, “People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push". Another fan Angela Murphy while recollecting the tear gas incident said, I’ve got really bad asthma and I’ve been tear-gassed twice. I’m really struggling". When asked about the reason behind tear gas being used at supporters, Murphy replied: “Nothing, we’re stood here. There was nothing. It’s just been horrendous. We have been well behaved.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson while reflecting on the incident said “Pretty much all of our families were affected, I think. Obviously my tickets were through the club and somehow somebody told one of my mates that he’s got a fake ticket which I can assure you definitely wasn’t because it was obviously through me. So then obviously the French police decided to throw tear gas on fans and families. It’s not been well-organized.”

According to BBC report French police in their statement said that fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm. They added they were able to disperse fans "without difficulty".

Liverpool statement on fan treatment during UEFA Champions League 2022 final

Liverpool issues a statement over the delay in the UCL final statement that the club is hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France. The statement further said that the UEFA Champions League 2022 final was the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes which were witnessed before the start. The club said that they have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.