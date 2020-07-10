Champions League Draw Time: All You Need To Know About The UEFA CL Quarter-finals Draw

After almost four months of suspension, the Champions League will mark its return in August. The competition is yet to reach its completion, with some Round of 16 games yet to be played, apart from the finals. The UEFA has agreed to change the venue for the competition, beginning from the quarter-final round, all of which will be played in Lisbon, Portugal. The Champions League draw will take place on Friday, July 10. Here are the details on the Champions League draw time in IST.

Champions League draw time in India

The Champions League draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final for the 2019-20 season will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The Champions League draw time according to the local time is set at 12 pm. On the other hand, the Champions League draw time in IST is 3.30 PM IST. The draw will be live-streamed on uefa.tv.

Champions League draw time in India: Champions League fixtures

At present, four teams have already qualified for the quarter-final round after their triumph in the Round of 16. These teams include Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While Atalanta won a two-leg thriller against Valencia with an 8-4 aggregate score, Atletico Madrid knocked out defending European champions Liverpool at Anfield. German giants RB Leipzig won over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur scoring four past their opponents over two legs, while PSG overturned a first-leg 2-1 deficit to advance to the final eight with a 3-2 scoreline on aggregate.

Champions League draw time in India: Round of 16 update

The remaining Round of 16 fixtures will be played on 7th and 8th of August. While the quarter-final rounds have been slated to be played between August 12 and 15 in Lisbon, followed by the semi-final fixtures on August 18 and 19. The Champions League final will be played on August 23 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Champions League draw time in India: Champions League fixtures yet to be concluded

Amid the Champions League draw time in India update, it is imperative to know that the Round of 16 is yet to be completed. The four ties are yet to be settled, with one leg yet to be played. Although Bayern Munich humiliated Chelsea, scoring thrice and conceding none, the second leg is set to be played at Allianz Arena.

Barcelona are yet to host Napoli after a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg in Naples. Barcelona look to inch closer to their first Champions League title since 2015 and have an away goal advantage over the Italian giants. Meanwhile, Juventus suffered a setback against Lyon, with the Ligue 1 side handing a 1-0 defeat to the Old Lady at Groupama Stadium.

Champions League draw time in India: Real Madrid to travel to Etihad

The most-touted Round of 16 fixture is yet to achieve its climax after Real Madrid hosted Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane's men suffered a blow at home, losing out to the Etihad-based outfit 2-1, with skipper Sergio Ramos also sent off in the final minutes and will travel to Etihad without the Spanish centre-back.

