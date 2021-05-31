Champions League Final Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz Retires From Football

The 2021 Champions League final referee, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, has announced his retirement from refereeing and was seen in tears after blowing the full-time whistle at the UCL final on Saturday. The Antonio Mateu Lahoz retirement news comes on the verge of the referee being named as a member of the 18-man group of referees set to feature at the Euro 2020.

Saw one of the best refereeing in football in the #UCLFinal, disciplined, error-free, unbiased.



Antonio Mateu Lahoz, that’s his name!#Respect! 🙇🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AGeoa9EMU7 — Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) May 30, 2021

Antonio Mateu Lahoz career

Antonio Mateu Lahoz was born in Algímia d’Alfara in Valencia and started his refereeing career in LaLiga back in 2008. Lahoz has been an international referee since 2011 with the 44-year-old Spaniard having heaps of experience under his belt. He was also in charge of six Champions League matches this season, which include the first leg of the quarter-final between Bayern Munich and PSG. After acting as the fourth official during the 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, Antonio Mateu Lahoz took charge of the latest UCL final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Speaking with the UEFA website on taking charge of the biggest game in club football, the Spanish referee was quoted saying, “Honestly, I never really imagined that, one day, I would referee a Champions League final.”

Often seen as a dynamic match official, Antonio Mateu Lahoz is known for bringing his personality to the pitch while refereeing a game. Mateu Lahoz found himself alongside Pau Cebrián Devis and Roberto Díaz for the UEFA Champions League final last Saturday. He already has his next assignment up the sleeve with the Spaniard set to feature in Euro 2020. It will be the first and possibly last European Championship for him with the 44-year-old set to hang up his boots at the end of the summer.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz Pep Guardiola history

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Antonio Mateu Lahoz share a controversial history with the Spanish referee heavily remembered for sending off Guardiola in a Champions League match back in 2018. The incident took place during the second leg of the Manchester City vs Liverpool quarter-final in the Champions League. City striker Leroy Sane felt he had found the back of the net and scored a crucial goal for his team at the Etihad Stadium only for the referee to rule it out as offside.

Heading into the game following a humiliating 3-0 loss in the first leg, City had scored early with Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net in the second minute of the game. A second goal for the Manchester club within the first half would have brought them straight back into the game but they were deprived of that opportunity following the offside ruling. Pep Guardiola questioned Mateu Lahoz's decision during the half-time break and was sent away for his conduct which forced the Man City boss away from his technical area and watch the remaining game from the stands.