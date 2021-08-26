How UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Works? Here's Where To Watch It In USA & Europe

The day has finally arrived when the Champions League group stage draw for the 2021-22 season will be revealed. The draw will feature 32 teams, 26 of which have already gained a direct entry to the group stage and the six winners of the play-off ties. While football fans across the globe will be hoping for their favourite teams to get a favourable draw we take a look at the UEFA Champions League to draw works, UEFA champions league draw time and where to watch champions league draw in the USA.

How does the Champions League group stage draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play aside from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony. In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences.

The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys, Shakhtar, Sheriff & Salzburg complete Group Stage line-up ✔️#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 25, 2021

When is the champions league draw & Where to watch the Champions League draw live in USA

Coming to UEFA champions league draw time the event is set to take place on Thursday, August 26, in Istanbul, Turkey at 6:00 pm (CEST). For fans wondering where to watch the Champions League draw live, they can live stream the draw on UEFA's official website. Fans in the US can follow the draw via Fubo TV and Paramount +. The live coverage in New York will begin at 11:00 AM(GMT), while in Dallas and Los Angeles the coverage will begin at 10:00 AM(GMT) and 8:00 AM (GMT) respectively.

UEFA champions league - Matchday one to six dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December