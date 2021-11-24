Champions League: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Manchester City Tonight?

Argentine star Lionel Messi is expected to play against Manchester United in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash on Thursday. The former Barcelona forward was key in PSG's previous game against FC Nantes at Parc des Princes, where he scored a goal to help his team register a 3-1 victory over the Ligue 1 side. Messi missed PSG's last Champions League game against RB Leipzig, who held the Mauricio Pochettino-led side to a 2-2 draw.

PSG currently sit at the number two position in the Group A table of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 edition. The Paris-based side has played a total of four matches and has won two and drawn two with eight points to their name. Manchester City is a point ahead of PSG in the UCL points table with three wins in four matches. If PSG is able to manage a win over City on Thursday, the side will secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Messi career

As far as Messi's career record against Manchester City is concerned, the 34-year-old has scored seven goals in seven appearances against the Premier League side. In PSG's last game against City in September, Messi had scored his maiden goal for his new Ligue 1 side. PSG had won the match by 2-0. The last time Messi visited the Etihad Stadium, he was playing for Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga competition. Although Barcelona had lost the match, Messi still managed to score a goal.

PSG is set to welcome AS Saint-Etienne after their clash against City on November 25, with fans hoping to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe taking the field together following the international break. Neymar, however, is likely to be on the sidelines with a thigh issue. Mbappe has raised the bar this season for his fellow attackers by scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

(Image: PSG/Insta)