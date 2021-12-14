Champions League Last-16 Redraw: Sergio Ramos 'to Fight To Death' For PSG Vs Real Madrid

The Champions League last-16 redraw was unveiled on Monday with Paris Saint Germain set to face Real Madrid in the knockout stage. The PSG vs Real Madrid match will also see Sergio Ramos likely to face his old club who he had left this summer. During the Real Madrid farewell, Sergio Ramos was reduced to tears while speaking to the press. The former Los Blancos captain's contract expired in the summer with both parties failing to agree on an extension.

Champions League last-16 redraw: Sergio Ramos speaks about facing Real Madrid

The Spanish centre-back during the press conference spoke about playing against another team in the knockouts but stressed that while playing against Real Madrid he will be fully focused on helping PSG go through to the next round. He said, "When I arrived on the plane it was [Manchester] United [who PSG got in the draw], who are a team that I liked and then it turns out that it wasn't valid."

He further added "I would have preferred not to have that duel [against Real Madrid] but returning to the [Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu is cause for joy. I wasn't able to bid farewell because of COVID-19. Fate is capricious. I would have liked another team to face us [PSG]. You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid. Now it's my turn to defend PSG and I'll do everything possible to [help them] go through. They are the team that took a gamble on me. I'm going to fight to the death for PSG."

Champions League last-16 redraw

Apart from PSG vs Real Madrid match, the other matches in the knock out stage will see Manchester United taking on Atletico Madrid. The German champions Bayern Munich who were set to face Atletico Madrid in the initial draw will now face FC Salzburg in the redraw. Inter Milan, who first had been drawn against Ajax, will now face Liverpool. Chelsea and Lille will face each other in the knockout stage. Juventus will face Villarreal, Manchester City are up against Sporting CP and Benfica will clash against Ajax.