Champions League: Manchester City Vs Bayern Munich Match Prediction, Time, Head To Head

Manchester City are looking to finally win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title and they will take on Bayern Munich in a bid to progress to the semi-finals of the UCL. Man City face Bayern at the Etihad Stadium in a Champions League quarter-final tie. Pep Guardiola faces a familiar foe in Thomas Tuchel, who is now the manager of Bayern Munich.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League match Prediction

Bayern have a very good record against English teams as they have won five of their last six Champions League knockout matches against Premier League teams.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Date and match Time

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 12, 2023. The match will start in the UK at 7:00 PM GMT on Wednesday while it begins at 3:00 PM, ET in the US on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Team news

Bayern Munich could start with former City defender Joao Cancelo, who moved to the Allianz Arena in January while Erling Haaland looks set to continue his goal-scoring form as he again faces Bayern. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed some games due to an injury with a knee injury and is out of the UCL match. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is expected to start while Bayern could go in with Leroy Sane or Kingsley Coman. Guardiola is likely to field a 3-2-4-1 formation.

Manchester City Playing XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Grealish, Haaland

Bayern Munich Playing XI: Sommer, Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Mujller (c), Musiala, Mane

Man City vs Bayern: Head-to-head record

Pep Guardiola and Tuchel have come across 10 times before. Tuchel has the edge with 3 wins against only a single win for Guardiola. The two have even faced each other in the final of the Champions League (2020-21), and there as well Tuchel with his Chelsea secured the prized possession over Guardiola's Man City.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have faced each other six times in the competition and both teams have won a three matches.