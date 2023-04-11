After almost two months, the UEFA Champions League action will make its way back. It is the quarterfinal stage that has appeared at the scene. And to start the proceedings, Manchester City vs Bayern Munich is scheduled to take place tonight.

Two of the heavyweights in the club division, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will collide today in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal tie. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the match, Bayern Munich appointed a new manager in the form of Thomas Tuchel. Pep Guardiola and Tuchel have come across 10 times and it is the German who has the edge with 3 wins against the one for Guardiola. The two have even faced each other in the final of the Champions League (2020-21), and there as well Tuchel with his Chelsea secured the prized possession over Guardiola's Man City. However, it's a different day and a different contest altogether. So, it will be intriguing to see who gets on top.

When and where will the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match be played?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester UK.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayern live telecast in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 12, 2023.

Where to watch the live stream of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in the UK?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 7:00 PM GMT on Wednesday.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in the US?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munichcan be watched live on Univision and TUDN in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 3:00 PM, ET on Wednesday.