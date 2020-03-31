Champions League Could Be Scapped Entirely Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

UEFA has called a meeting of all 55 member nations on April 1 to discuss the current fixtures list. At present, 54 domestic leagues across Europe have been suspended fearing the coronavirus outbreak across Europe. The Belarus Premier League is the only league where football is being played under these circumstances.

Also Read | UEFA formally postpones Champions League final amid shutdown

When will Champions League return? Is the Champions League cancelled?

UEFA has invited the General Secretaries of its 55 associations to a video-conference on Wednesday to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups created two weeks ago and to discuss options with the potential rescheduling of matches.



Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 30, 2020

There have been certain questions such as - when will Champions League return? Is the Champions League cancelled? While speaking to Italian publication La Repubblica, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stated that nobody can say when the coronavirus outbreak will end. He also claimed that they have three plans at their disposal. While one plan entails resuming play in May, the second plan could mean that play might resume at the start of June. He also claimed that the third plan would mean that the competition resumes by the end of June.

Is Champions League cancelled? Late completion likely

The UEFA president also asserted that the fourth suggestion involves scrapping the competition entirely if the coronavirus outbreak continues. He also claimed that the season might be completed by the start of the next season. This could also mean that the next season would start a bit late.

Also Read | UEFA president says 'season could be lost' if no restart by end of June

Is the Champions League cancelled? Euro 2020 postponed

UEFA has already postponed the Euro 2020 event that was to begin from June 12. The competition will now be played in 2021. Meanwhile, four second-leg fixtures of the Round of 16 of the Champions League are yet to be played.

Is the Champions League cancelled? Champions League postponed

Last week, UEFA announced that the Champions League final was being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The final was to be played on May 30 in Istanbul. However, the coronavirus outbreak in Europe forced the postponement. The European governing body is yet to decide on a new date to play the final.

Also Read | UEFA denies Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions if season is cancelled

Is the Champions League cancelled?

The meeting that is to be hosted on April 1 will reportedly look to discuss developments across all UEFA national and club-level competitions. The meeting will also discuss progress at FIFA and at the European level. Likely discussions on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system will also be placed in the meeting.

Is the Champions League cancelled? Footballers with coronavirus

There have been questions regarding the footballers with coronavirus. Here are the names of some footballers with coronavirus. Three Juventus stars - Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for the pandemic. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have recovered recently.

Also Read | UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals