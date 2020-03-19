UEFA Denies Liverpool Will Be Crowned Premier League Champions If Season Is Cancelled

UEFA has denied rumours that the current league leaders will be crowned champions if the coronavirus outbreak cancels any league. Liverpool are currently six points away from winning their first Premier League title in 30 years. However, the Premier League cancelled news has put fans under curiosity and the question of 'Will Liverpool win Premier League'? was trending on social media. UEFA President Aleksander Cerefin might have some heartbreaking news for Liverpool fans.

UEFA and FA suspension: Premier League cancelled?

UEFA announced that all Champions League and Europa League games will be suspended, including Euro 2020 which has been postponed to next year. The FA had an announcement of its own claiming that all pro-football leagues in England will be suspended until April 3. Fans were also wondering if the Premier League cancelled news was the true update or was it just a Premier League suspension.

UEFA decide league leaders will be champions: Liverpool PL champions

According to a report, UEFA announced that the current league leaders will be announced as champions of their respective leagues if the season is cancelled. UEFA President Aleksander Cefiern was reportedly in favour of that decision. This meant that Liverpool would be crowned as English champions if the Premier League cancelled.

UEFA deny league leaders will be champions: Liverpool PL champions news fake:

Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of 2nd placed Manchester City on the English league table. As things stood after the UEFA meeting, Liverpool would be given the title. However, Aleksander Ceferin has denied any of those rumours claiming that the report was untrue.

💬 UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin:



"I've saw & heard some again fake news that UEFA will advise leagues to finish the championships now & decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now. I can say that it's not true." pic.twitter.com/HBfnNr3Fvj — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) March 19, 2020

Premier League cancelled: Liverpool PL champions?

The answer to the question 'Will Liverpool win Premier League' is still unclear if the Premier League is cancelled. The Premier League is still looking into concluded the season after the coronavirus outbreak situation is under control. There is also a possibility of games being played indoors at neutral venues.

