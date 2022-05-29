Champions League: Once A Refugee, How Eduardo Camavinga Made History With Real Madrid

Wearing the Real Madrid jersey was a childhood dream of the 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, but not many would have expected the teenager to become a Champions League winner this early in his career. The boy who lifted the prestigious Champions League while playing for Real Madrid on Saturday was the third child among 6 siblings born in Miconje, a small community in a refugee camp in Angola.

A year later, in 2003, his family reportedly shifted to Fougeres, a small town 50 kilometres away in the northeast of Rennes, France. According to reports, Camavinga's mother always attempted that his athletic child somehow gets enrolled in the martial arts training specifically judo but destiny had other plans as his father enlisted him in the modest local club Drapeau Fougeres. At the age of mere seven, the child would easily dribble past his peers and it was then Rennes invited him to participate in a summer camp.

When things were slowly getting alright for the Frenchman, his house caught fire and he lost everything. The charities around the town were kind enough to lend help to the Camavinga's family and help them to get back on their feet. Amid this situation, Eduardo Camavinga's father was confident enough that his son would play for a big team and rebuild the house.

In an interview, Camavinga revealed that his father said, "Don't worry, you're going to be a great footballer and will rebuild this house."

Saying that his father's words motivated him to go back to training, Camavinga also knew that he is the only hope for his family.

"I was the family's hope. Suddenly, I was motivated. My parents were already happy, but I knew I could make them even happier," he said in an interview, according to Marca.

Eduardo Camavinga catches the eye of European giants

Camavinga, while playing for Stade Rennais FC, caught the eye of big European clubs. His dribbling skills and the timing of tackles were always spot on.

Real Madrid were reportedly in need of someone who could come in for Casemiro and eventually take his place when the Brazillian hangs up his boots. After the departure of Marcos Llorente to rivals Atletico Madrid, the search became vigorous with growing time as there would be no one to fill the place of Brazillian in his absence.

Madrid did not miss the golden opportunity and reportedly beat the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG to sign the 19-year-old Camavinga. The player donned the royal white for the first time on September 12 in La Liga, playing against Celta Vigo and he could not have asked for a better start as he announced his arrival with a goal after just 6 minutes on the pitch.

Currently 19, the player has already won the UEFA nations league with the French national team. It is pertinent to mention that Camavinga became the youngest player to debut for France in 1914 at the age of 17 years and 9 months. While playing for Rennes, the player lifted the French Cup.

His career at Real Madrid is no sort of a dream as the player in the very first year at the club, is a Champions League winner and played a pivotal role to help the Vikings win their Decimocuarta. Furthermore, Eduardo Camavinga is also a La Liga champion and the winner of the Spanish super cup. The teenager has a lot to deliver and he has now set the expectations high after a season of promise.