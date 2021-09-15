Champions League: PSG Boss Pochettino Has Strange Reason For Labeling Chelsea Favourites

Despite Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) blockbuster signings in the past summer transfer window, coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea is the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Ligue 1 giants signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi in this window. As a result of these outstanding signings, most football pundits have labelled PSG as one of the favourites to win the elusive UCL.

Pochettino gave his opinion while speaking ahead of PSG's UCL clash against Club Brugge. The PSG vs Brugge match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 16, with Lionel Messi set to make his UCL debut in PSG colours.

PSG boss gives strange reason to label Chelsea as favourites to lift UCL

While PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his side were one of the favourites to lift the UEFA Champions League on paper, he insisted that Chelsea were the 'actual favourites.' "It’s possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads. But Chelsea are the holders, so they're the team to beat, especially after strengthening their squad," said Pochettino in his pre-match press conference.

He went on to add that his side were not a team yet as they have made several additions. "We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names, but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results. The pressure is there for all the clubs, and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective," added the PSG boss.

Chelsea defeated Zenit on matchday 1

Chelsea defeated Zenit 1-0 to begin their UEFA Champions League title defence with Romelu Lukaku finding the back of the net. The Belgian international has been in terrific form since his return to Stamford Bridge. The 28-year old has scored four goals in all competitions (3 in Premier League and 1 in UCL). The Blues will hope to continue this form in the UCL when they face Juventus on September 30.

Image: AP