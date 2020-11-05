Champions League Results And Highlights: Juventus Triumph But Man United Struggle Again

Champions League Matchday 3 proved to be as exciting as it could, with some shocking results for some major European giants in the bag. Although Juventus fought back against Ferencvaros following their defeat against Barcelona last week, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and previous season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were on the losing side this time around.

Also Read | Champions League results: Real Madrid finally win, Jota nets superb hat-trick vs Atalanta

Champions League highlights: Juventus sail past Ferencvaros

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence on the field had a wider impact for Juventus on the Champions League Matchday 3 results. Although the Portuguese international did not score away at Puskas Arena, he bagged an assist to his credit. Striker Alvaro Morata's brace, as well as Paulo Dybala's goal, was sufficient to sail Andrea Pirlo's side away from home.

Moreover, Ferencvaros centre-back Lasha Dvali also conceded an own goal to make it four for Juventus. But Franck Boli scored a consolation goal in the final minute of the game. Juventus sit second in the Champions League group stage standings with six points, while Barcelona claim the top spot with nine points to their credit.

Also Read | Lokomotiv and Atlético Madrid draw 1-1 in Champions League

Champions League highlights: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United shocks Red Devils

Manchester United's struggles this season continued in the Champions League as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men succumbed under pressure away in Istanbul, losing out the tie 1-2. Demba Ba opened the scoring in the 12th minute for Istanbul Basaksehir, followed by another thunderous strike from Edin Visca.

The Old Trafford outfit struck back once with a header from Anthony Martial just minutes before the end of the first half. But their performance in the second half was equally embarrassing, with Solskjaer's men unable to find the equaliser. Despite the defeat, Man United lead their Champions League group stage standings with six points to their credit.

Also Read | Champions League providing succour for inconsistent Man Utd

Champions League results: Leipzig the better side against PSG

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel failed to cope in the absence of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi against RB Leipzig. The Parisians bagged an early lead with Angel di Maria striking ball past the net in the sixth minute, following a defensive debacle from Dayot Upamecano. But RB Leipzig struck back twice, courtesy of goals from Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg. Besides, two PSG players - Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe were sent off.

Also Read | Bayern extends Champions League win record to 14 games

Champions League results

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid

RB Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan

Manchester City 2-0 Olympiacos

Porto 3-0 Marseille

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax

Zenit 1-1 Lazio

Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

Image courtesy: Juventus.com