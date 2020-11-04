Champions League Results: Real Madrid Finally Win, Jota Nets Superb Hat-trick Vs Atalanta

Eight games of the Champions League's Matchday 3 were wrapped up on Tuesday night with a massive 35 goals netted across those fixtures. A number of individual and team records were broken on the night, with the set of games also seeing hat-tricks by Alassane Plea and Diogo Jota. Jurgen Klopp won his first game in Italy as a manager while Sergio Ramos scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid in a headline clash. Here is a complete round-up of the Champions League results, the Champions League highlights and a look at the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Hosts finally win UCL game

Los Blancos came into the game under massive pressure after failing to win their first two group stage games this season. The hosts looked on course for a victory after Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead by the 33rd minute. However, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez pulled one back minutes after, with Ivan Perisic levelling the scores in the second half.

Ultimately, it was a cool finish by Rodrygo in the 80th minute that proved to be the difference, with the goal handing Zinedine Zidane his first victory in the competition this season.

⚽️⏰ 25' Benzema

⚽️⏰ 33' Ramos

⚽️⏰ 35' Martínez

⚽️⏰ 68' Perišić

⚽️⏰ 80' Rodrygo



ℹ️ Real Madrid 3-2 Inter



🤔 Fair result?#UCL pic.twitter.com/JMEssFojBI — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Bayern Munich vs Salzburg: Late flurry sees defending champions through

Bayern Munich responded in emphatic fashion after going behind to a Mergim Berisha goal as the defending European champions scored six against the Austrian giants. After going behind, it was the usual suspect, Robert Lewandowski, who equalized from the spot in the Bayern Munich vs Salzburg game.

An own goal from Rasmus Kristensen meant the hosts went into half-time with a 2-1 lead. Although Masaya Okugawa equalized to make things interesting in the second half, a late flurry from Bayern Munich saw them score four goals in the last 15 minutes with the game finishing 6-2.

🚨 New competition record...



1⃣4⃣ Champions League wins in a row for Bayern!



🤔 Unstoppable? #UCL pic.twitter.com/AI0MlfrXNs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Other Champions League results summary

In the other Champions League fixtures, a Diogo Jota-inspired Liverpool registered an impressive away victory against Atalanta, as Jurgen Klopp won his first game in Italy on his fifth attempt. For Man City, Gabriel Jesus made an impressive return from injury, with his brace helping the Cityzens to a 3-0 home victory over Greek side Olympiacos. Here’s how Tuesday night’s fixtures ended:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan

FC Porto 3-0 Marseille

Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos

Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

🔴 Diogo Jota ⚽️⚽️⚽️

💚 Alassane Pléa ⚽️⚽️⚽️



🤔 Who did it better?#UCL pic.twitter.com/GdC7vWt8bG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Upcoming Champions League fixtures

Zenit vs Lazio – November 4, 11:25 PM IST

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United - November 4, 11:25 PM IST

Chelsea vs Rennes – November 5, 1:30 AM IST

Sevilla vs Krasnodar - November 5, 1:30 AM IST

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund - November 5, 1:30 AM IST

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv - November 5, 1:30 AM IST

Ferencvaros vs Juventus - November 5, 1:30 AM IST

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain - November 5, 1:30 AM IST

Image Credits: Champions League Twitter