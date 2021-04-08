Champions League results, Highlights: Mbappe, Neymar DOWN Bayern; Chelsea Cruise Vs Porto

Bayern Munich succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final game against PSG on Wednesday. The two teams previously met in last season's Champions League final, where Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game to crown Bayern as champions of Europe. Meanwhile, Chelsea also earned a 2-0 'away' win over Porto in their first leg game at Seville. Here are the Champions League highlights from both games.

Bayern vs PSG highlights: Kylian Mbappe brace earns PSG crucial win ahead of second leg

It took PSG only three minutes to open the scoring at the Allianz Arena. On the break, Neymar had time to run at Bayern's and the Brazilian slid a pass in towards Mbappe. Although the Frenchman's near-post effort should have been easy for Neuer to shovel away to safety, the Bayern captain made a hash of things and allowed the ball to sneak in through his own legs and into the bottom corner.

The hosts then pushed for an equalizer but PSG doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark. Neymar grabbed his second assist of the night when he hooked a long ball towards Marquinhos, who was left totally unmarked, and onside, to take a touch before slotting past Neuer. Bayern did manage to get a goal back through Choupo-Moting before the break as the Cameroonian headed Pavard's cross into the bottom corner.

At the hour mark, Thomas Muller levelled the game at 2-2 when he glanced in Joshua Kimmich's free-kick. However, Mbappe got his second of the night just eight minutes later to put PSG back in front following another counter-attack by the visitors. Hansi Flick's side continued to push for another equalizer but squandered a few opportunities in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Porto vs Chelsea highlights: Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell score in comfortable victory for Chelsea

Chelsea began the game in dominant fashion and eventually got their breakthrough after the half-hour mark through Mason Mount. It was the Englishman's first goal in the Champions League. Porto continued to pile on the pressure on Chelsea's goal towards the end of the first half but to no avail. The English outfit continued to create chances in the second period and finally sealed the game and possibly the tie in the 85th minute when Ben Chilwell pounced on a defensive error by Corona.

The left-back darted away from another defender and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the empty net. The 2-0 win on the night leaves Porto with a mountain to climb in the second leg next week, but Thomas Tuchel's side now have full control of the tie.

UCL Results: Full list of Champions League results after first batch of quarter-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Man City 2-1 Dortmund

Bayern 2-3 PSG

Porto 0-2 Chelsea

Image Credits - Chelsea, UCL Twitter